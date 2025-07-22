Stock Market News for Jul 22, 2025

U.S. stock markets closed mixed on Monday following a trading session in which major indexes changed little. Concerns related to the Trump administration’s tariff policies and strong second-quarter 2025 earnings results were two opposite forces that kept investors mostly sidelined. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite recorded new highs while Dow ended in negative territory.

How Did The Benchmarks Perform?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) fell 19.12 points to close at 44,323.07 after a choppy session. Notably, 17 components of the 30-stock index ended in negative territory, 12 finished in positive zone and one remained unchanged. At intraday high, the blue-chip index was up 259.66 points. The index is currently 1.7% away from its all-time high posted on December 2024.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite finished at 20,974.17, rising 0.4% due to strong performance of technology bigwigs. This was a new record-high closing for the index. Moreover, in intraday trading, the tech-laden index posted an all-time high of 21,077.37, reflecting the first time the index touched 21,000 this year.

The S&P 500 was up 0.1% to finish at 6,305.60, marking the first closing above the key technical barriers of 6,300 in its history. In intraday trading, Wall Street’s most observed benchmark posted a new all-time high of 6,336.08.

Six out of 11 broad sectors of the broad-market index ended in positive territory while five in negative zone. The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR (XLC) advanced 1.3%, while the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) declined 1%.

The fear-gauge CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) was up 1.5% to 16.65. A total of 19.7 billion shares were traded on Monday, higher than the last 20-session average of 17.7 billion. The S&P 500 registered 17 new highs and 9 new lows, while the Nasdaq posted 97 new highs and 56 new lows.

Tariff Related Concerns

On July 20, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on CBS News that the Trump administration will start implementing tariffs from Aug 1. Lutnick said, “That’s a hard deadline, so on Aug 1, the new tariff rates will come in.” However, he also asserted “Nothing stops countries from talking to us after Aug 1, but they’re going to start paying the tariffs on Aug 1.”

The Financial Times reported citing three genuine sources that the Trump administration is negotiating with the European Union (EU) to impose at least 15-20% tariffs in any deal. Earlier, President Donald Trump said that he will impose a 30% tariff on EU if it fails to clinch a deal with the United States before the Aug 1 dateline.

The EU is the single largest block that collectively exports more to the United States than any single country: Total U.S. goods imports from the EU topped $553 billion in 2022, according to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative. Total U.S. imports from Mexico were approximately $454.8 billion in 2022, according to the U.S. Trade Representative.

Strong Q2 2025 Earnings Results

Verizon Communications Inc. VZ came up with quarterly earnings of $1.22 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.18 per share. The giant national wireless service provider posted quarterly revenues of $34.5 billion, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.76%.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. CLF came up with a quarterly loss of $0.5 per share, narrower-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.68 per share. The company posted quarterly revenues of $4.93 billion, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.62%.

Consequently, stock prices of Verizon and Cleveland-Cliffs appreciated 4% and 12.5%, respectively. Both stocks currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Economic Data

The Conference Board reported that Leading Economic Indicator declined by 0.3% in June to a reading of 98.8. The consensus estimate was for a decline of 0.2%. The reading for May was revised upward to remain unchanged from a reading of a drop of 0.1% reported earlier.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.