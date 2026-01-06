Stock Market News for Jan 6, 2026

Wall Street closed sharply higher on Monday, led by energy and financial stocks. Energy stocks rallied on the United States’ actions in Venezuela, while financials got a boost from improving risk appetite and optimism around economic growth.All three benchmark indexes finished in the green.

How Did the Benchmarks Perform?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) rose 1.2%, or 594.79 points, to close at 48,977.18. Eighteen components of the 30-stock index ended in positive territory, while 12 ended in the negative.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 160.19 points, or 0.7%, to close at 23,395.82.

The S&P 500 added 43.58 points, or 0.6%, to close at 6,902.05. Seven of the 11 broad sectors of the benchmark index closed in the green. The Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE), the Financials Select Sector SPDR (XLF) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) advanced 2.7%, 2.2% and 1.9%, respectively, while the Utilities Select Sector SPDR (XLU) receded 1.2%.

The fear gauge CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) increased 2.7% to 14.90. A total of 19.1 billion shares were traded on Monday, higher than the last 20-session average of 15.9 billion. Advancers outnumbered decliners by a 2.1-to-1 ratio on the S&P 500.

Energy Prices Soar on Trump’s Venezuela Gambit, Financials Rise

Energy stocks advanced sharply on Monday as investor sentiment was buoyed by expectations that a shift in Washington’s stance toward Venezuela could reshape global energy supply dynamics. Market participants interpreted the administration’s move against Venezuela’s leadership as a potential opening for U.S. companies to regain access to one of the world’s largest proven oil reserves, raising hopes of increased production and improved supply stability over time. Brent crude futures finished higher by $1.01, or 1.66%, at $61.76/barrel, while the WTI crude gained $1, or 1.74%, to settle at $58.32/barrel.

The prospect of talks between the Trump administration and U.S. oil executives this week added to optimism, signaling a coordinated effort to revive Venezuelan output, which has languished for years due to sanctions, underinvestment and operational challenges. Investors viewed the development as supportive for the broader energy sector, particularly at a time when concerns over tight supply and geopolitical risks have kept oil markets sensitive to policy signals.

Beyond energy, the news helped lift overall risk appetite, reinforcing gains across cyclical sectors. Financial markets also drew comfort from the potential macroeconomic benefits of increased oil availability, including moderated inflation pressures and steadier growth prospects. Together, these factors drove Wall Street higher, with energy and financials leading the advance as confidence improved around policy clarity and global supply outlooks.

Consequently, shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM and Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM rose 2.6% and 2.2%, respectively. Both currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Defense Stocks Rise on Geopolitical and Policy Signals

Defense stocks also got a boost on Monday as geopolitical uncertainty resurfaced following Washington’s tougher stance on Venezuela, reinforcing focus on national security. Investors also bet on sustained U.S. defense spending amid ongoing international conflicts and policy realignments. The broader market rally and renewed risk appetite further supported defense names tied to long-term government contracts.

Economic Data

The Institute for Supply Management reported that its manufacturing PMI slipped to 47.9 in December 2025, the weakest reading since October 2024 from 48.2 in November. A level below 50 signals contraction in manufacturing.

