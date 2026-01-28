Stock Market News for Jan 28, 2026

U.S. markets closed mixed on Tuesday as investors remained focused on the upcoming FOMC decision and earnings from the “Magnificent Seven.” Alongside, fourth-quarter earnings continued to shape sentiment. The Dow ended in negative territory, while both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite finished in the positive zone.

How Did the Benchmarks Perform?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) fell 0.8%, or 408.99 points, to close at 49,003.41. Eighteen components of the 30-stock index ended in negative territory, while 12 ended in positive territory.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.9% to close at 23,817.10.

The S&P 500 gained 0.4%, or 28.37 points, to end at 6,978.60. Out of 11 broad sectors of the broad-market index, nine ended in positive territory while two ended in negative territory. The technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK), the Utilities Select Sector SPDR (XLU) and the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) rose 1.4%, 1.3% and 1%, respectively, while the Health Select Sector SPDR (XLV) fell 1.7%.

The fear gauge, the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), increased by 1.2% to 16.35. A total of 18.03 billion shares were traded on Tuesday, higher than the last 20-session average of 17.99 billion. The S&P 500 posted 36 new 52-week highs and 13 new lows, and the Nasdaq Composite recorded 104 new highs and 123 new lows.

Markets Watch Fed, Big Tech Results

A heavy flow of corporate earnings and a key U.S. monetary policy update are expected to guide market sentiment this week. Wednesday will bring quarterly results from three major technology companies, including Meta Platforms, Microsoft and Tesla. The Federal Reserve will publish its new policy statement on the same day, which follows their two-day meeting. The market expects no interest rate adjustments, yet investors will analyze statements that reveal their assessment of economic performance and thoughts about upcoming rate changes and central bank leadership shifts.

Q4 Earnings Results

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $8.01 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.36 per share. Revenues of $19.51 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.63%.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $0.54 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.53. Revenues came in at $6.5 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.33%.

First BanCorp. (FBP) reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $0.55 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.52. Revenues of $257.17 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.09%.

Consequently, shares of HCA Healthcare, NextEra Energy and First BanCorp rose 7.1%, 2%, and 5.2%, respectively. NextEra Energy carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Consumer Confidence Falls in January

The University of Michigan reported that the preliminary reading of consumer sentiment came in at 84.5 in January, missing the consensus estimate of 90.2. The final reading for December was 94.2.

