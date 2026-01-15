Stock Market News for Jan 15, 2026

U.S. stocks ended lower on Wednesday for the second straight session, led by a decline in tech and chip stocks, while financial stocks continued to suffer following some mixed earnings reports. All three major indexes ended in negative territory.

How Did The Benchmarks Perform?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) declined 0.1% or 42.36 points, to end at 49,149.63 points.

The S&P 500 slid 0.5%, or 37.14 points, to finish at 6,926.60 points. Consumer discretionary, financials and technology stocks were the worst performers.

The Financials Select Sector SPDR (XLF) declined 0.2%. The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) fell 1.6%. The Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK) lost 1.2%. Six of the 11 sectors of the benchmark index ended in positive territory.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 1%, or 238.12 points, to close at 23,471.75 points.

The fear gauge, CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), was up 4.82% to 16.75. Advancers outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by a 1.85-to-1 ratio. On the Nasdaq, a 1.35-1 ratio favored advancing issues. A total of 22.54 billion shares were traded on Wednesday, higher than the last 20-session average of 16.69 billion.

On the Nasdaq, there were 2,739 new 52-week highs and 2,034 new lows. On the NYSE, there were 518 new 52-week highs and 69 new lows.

Tech Stocks Plunge

Tech stocks took a hit on Wednesday, leading the broader market decline. Semiconductor stocks were the worst hit following a Reuters report, citing people briefed on the matter, that Chinese authorities have told customs agents that Nvidia’s H200 chips are not allowed to enter the country.

Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) declined 1.4% following the report. Other chip stocks also fell after that. Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) also fell 1.4%, while Broadcom, Inc. (AVGO) tumbled 4.2%. NVIDIA has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Financial Stocks Decline on Mixed Earnings

Financial stocks extended their losses on Wednesday as investors digested mixed quarterly reports from some banks. Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) tumbled 4.4% despite the company beating on earnings. Wells Fargo & Company reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings per share of $1.76, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.66 per share.

However, the decline came after the company posted revenues of $21.29 billion for the fourth quarter, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $21.6 billion.

Shares of Bank of America Corporation (BAC) also declined 3.8% despite the company posting an earnings beat. Bank of America reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of $0.98 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.95 per share.

Wednesday’s losses come days after President Donald Trump called for a 10% cap for one year on credit card interest rates, which could impact the profits of financial companies.

Geopolitical Tensions Rise

Geopolitical uncertainties also weighed on stocks as tension between the United States and Iran grew. Energy stocks soared on higher oil prices as investors feared supply disruptions owing to the prevailing crisis.

Economic Data

Markets suffered on Wednesday despite some better-than-expected economic data. A delayed wholesale inflation report showed that inflation increased marginally in November. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the Producer Price Index (PPI) rose just 0.2% in November on a month-over-month basis, lower than the consensus estimate of a rise of 0.3%.

Core PPI, which excludes the volatile food and energy prices, also rose 0.2% sequentially in November. Year over year, PPI and core PPI increased 3% and 3.5%, respectively, the highest level since March 2025.

A separate report from the Commerce Department showed that retail sales rose 0.6% month over month in November, higher than the analysts’ expectation of a rise of 0.4%.

