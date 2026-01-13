Stock Market News for Jan 13, 2026

U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday, with the S&P 500 and Dow recording fresh all-time closing highs, led by a tech rally, as investors kept aside concerns about the Justice Department launching a criminal investigation into Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. All three major indexes ended in positive territory.

How Did The Benchmarks Perform?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) climbed 0.2% or 86.13 points, to end at 49,590.20 points, hitting a fresh all-time intraday and closing high.

The S&P 500 jumped 0.2%, or 10.99 points, to finish at 6,977.27 points, hitting a new all-time intraday and closing high. Consumer staples, materials and industrial stocks were the biggest gainers.

The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP) gained 1.4%. The Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK) rose 0.4%. The Industrials Select Sector SPDR (XLI) and Materials Utilities Select Sector SPDR (XLB) gained 0.8% and 0.5%, respectively. Eight of the 11 sectors of the benchmark index ended in positive territory.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.3%, or 62.56 points, to close at 23,733.90 points.

The fear gauge, CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), was up 4.35% to 15.12. Advancers outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by a 1.68-to-1 ratio. On the Nasdaq, a 1.22-1 ratio favored advancing issues. A total of 17.29 billion shares were traded on Monday, higher than the last 20-session average of 16.4 billion.

On the Nasdaq, there were 2,613 new 52-week highs and 2,144 new lows. On the NYSE, there were 725 new 52-week highs and 48 new lows.

Tech Stocks and Walmart Lead Rally

Stocks opened lower on Monday following news surrounding Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. The Department of Justice warned of indicting Powell, reportedly for comments he made to Congress regarding a building renovation, which heightened investors’ concerns over the independence of the central bank.

Powell said that the DOJ’s action was nothing but a “pretest” in its attempt to exert more control over the interest-rate policy, which President Donald Trump has time and again pushed to be reduced sharply.

The concerns saw Dow shed as much as 500 points. However, investors kept aside those concerns and the indexes rebounded later in the session, helped by a jump in Walmart, Inc. (WMT) and other tech stocks.

Walmart moved its stock listing from the NYSE last month and is set to join the Nasdaq-100 from Jan. 20. Shares of Walmart jumped 3% on Monday, boosting both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP) gained 1.4%. Walmart currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Trump Orders Cap on Credit Card Rates

Shares of credit card companies and some major banks suffered on Monday after Trump called for a one-year cap on credit card interest rates at 10%, starting Jan. 20. Shares of major banks came under pressure following the announcement.

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (C) declined 3%, while JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) ended 1.4% lower.

The fourth-quarter earnings season kicks off this week, with some major banks set to report their quarterly results. Investors are also awaiting the latest consumer price index (CPI) report, which is scheduled for release on Tuesday.

No major economic data was released on Monday.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Citigroup Inc. (C) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.