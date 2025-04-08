Markets
SPX

Stock Market Circuit Breakers: What You Need to Know

April 08, 2025 — 06:00 am EDT

Written by pmartin@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer->

While stocks are off their 52-week lows today, the weight of additional tariffs on China -- and harsher retaliatory countermeasures -- has volatility at a fever pitch. Earlier today, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) toppled 60 on an intraday level and is heading for its highest close since April 2020. 

Whether you're a passive or active trader, its important to remember when stock prices and stock futures fall rapidly in a single session, exchanges implement halts in trading to allow a moment for cooler heads to prevail and avoid market crashes we’ve seen in the past on Wall Street.

The last circuit breaker occurred during the height of the Covid pandemic in March 2020, but here's what you need to know in case the next few months play out the way the last week has.   Level 1: The S&P 500 Index (SPX) falls 7% intraday. If this occurs before 3:25 p.m. ET, trading is halted for 15 minutes. If it happens after that time, trading continues unless a level 3 breaker is tripped up.   Level 2: The SPX drops 13% intraday. If this occurs before 3:25 p.m. ET, trading stops for 15 minutes. If it happens after that time, trading continues unless a level 3 breaker is triggered.   Level 3: The SPX plunges 20% intraday. At this point, the exchange suspends trading for the remainder of the day.1x1

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Schaeffer
Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc. has been providing stock market publications, market recommendation services and stock option education since its inception in 1981 by founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.