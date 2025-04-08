Stock Market Circuit Breakers: What You Need to Know

While stocks are off their 52-week lows today, the weight of additional tariffs on China -- and harsher retaliatory countermeasures -- has volatility at a fever pitch. Earlier today, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) toppled 60 on an intraday level and is heading for its highest close since April 2020.

Whether you're a passive or active trader, its important to remember when stock prices and stock futures fall rapidly in a single session, exchanges implement halts in trading to allow a moment for cooler heads to prevail and avoid market crashes we’ve seen in the past on Wall Street.

The last circuit breaker occurred during the height of the Covid pandemic in March 2020, but here's what you need to know in case the next few months play out the way the last week has. Level 1: The S&P 500 Index ( SPX ) falls 7% intraday. If this occurs before 3:25 p.m. ET, trading is halted for 15 minutes. If it happens after that time, trading continues unless a level 3 breaker is tripped up. Level 2: The SPX drops 13% intraday. If this occurs before 3:25 p.m. ET, trading stops for 15 minutes. If it happens after that time, trading continues unless a level 3 breaker is triggered. Level 3: The SPX plunges 20% intraday. At this point, the exchange suspends trading for the remainder of the day.

