Stock Market Circuit Breakers: What You Need to Know

While stocks are off their 52-week lows today, the weight of additional tariffs on China -- and harsher retaliatory countermeasures -- has volatility at a fever pitch. Earlier today, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) toppled 60 on an intraday level and is heading for its highest close since April 2020.
Whether you're a passive or active trader, its important to remember when stock prices and stock futures fall rapidly in a single session, exchanges implement halts in trading to allow a moment for cooler heads to prevail and avoid market crashes we’ve seen in the past on Wall Street.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.