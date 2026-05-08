This Stock Has Soared 110% This Year, and It's Just Getting Started

Key Points

Analysts expect Nebius to increase its revenue 20-fold over the next two years.

That growth will surely be helped by the strong partnership it has with Nvidia.

10 stocks we like better than Nebius Group ›

Few stocks have made investors as much money as Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS) has since the calendar flipped to 2026. Its stock has risen about 110%, which is an incredible run in just over a four-month time frame. However, if you look at Nebius' stock chart, you'll see the majority of those gains came during April. I think there's still more where that came from, and it all comes down to one thing: growth.

You'll be hard-pressed to find another stock that's growing revenue as fast as Nebius, which is directly translating into stock price performance. But just how high can Nebius go? Let's take a look.

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Nebius is becoming the primary AI-first cloud computing platform

Nebius is a neocloud business, which means it tailors its cloud computing platform specifically for artificial intelligence (AI). Nebius offers a full-stack solution, giving clients everything they need to train and run AI models. Nebius also deploys cutting-edge Nvidia technology and gains access to chips earlier than anyone else due to an exclusive deal. It's not often a leader in the industry taps a company as its premier cloud partner, but that's exactly what Nvidia has done, and investors must pay attention.

The company is seeing a massive explosion in demand for its AI computing services. At the end of 2024, Nebius operated two data centers. At the end of 2025, that figure was up to seven. At the end of 2026, it expects to be operational at 16 sites. That's exponential growth, and the revenue numbers back this up.

Wall Street analysts expect this rapid expansion to result in unreal growth. This year, they expect 523% revenue growth. Next year, they expect 206%. Over two years, Nebius' revenue should rise from $530 million to more than $10 billion. Very few companies can scale that quickly, but that's why Nebius is one of the hottest stocks on the market.

It won't surprise me to see Nebius' stock rising in tandem with its growth over the past few years, which could lead to incredible returns. As a result, I don't think it's too late to buy Nebius' stock, and it's an excellent one to buy and forget about for a bit, as the rapid gains can also lead to increased volatility. If you stay patient with Nebius' stock, I foresee a multibagger return on this one.

Still, investors must stay patient and monitor finances to ensure that things progress in the right direction.

Should you buy stock in Nebius Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Nebius Group, consider this:

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Keithen Drury has positions in Nebius Group and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.