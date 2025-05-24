This Stock Has Increased Its Dividend for 57 Years in a Row

Some real estate investment trusts, or REITs, have multidecade track records of increasing their dividends, but no REIT's streak is more impressive than that of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT). However, a streak of dividend raises alone doesn't make a great investment, so in this video, longtime Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel and Tyler Crowe discuss the company and what they think about the business now.

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of May 22, 2025. The video was published on May 24, 2025.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Should you invest $1,000 in Federal Realty Investment Trust right now?

Before you buy stock in Federal Realty Investment Trust, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Federal Realty Investment Trust wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $639,271!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $804,688!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 957% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 167% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 19, 2025

Matt Frankel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Tyler Crowe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.