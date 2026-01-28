This Stock Is Already Up 58% This Year. Is It a Buy?

Key Points

One of Moderna's leading drug candidates is proving highly effective in clinical trials.

It could help expand Moderna's lineup and boost its financial results.

10 stocks we like better than Moderna ›

The past few years have been challenging for Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) as the biotech has failed to maintain strong revenue growth from its coronavirus vaccine. The company's shares have significantly lagged the market since 2022. However, the biotech is off to a strong start in 2026.

Moderna stock is already trading up 58% this year. Could this finally be the start of a sustained bull run for the pharmaceutical stock?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Why the stock is up

Moderna specializes in developing mRNA-based therapies. The company recently released data from a five-year follow-up for a study in which one of its candidates, intismeran autogene, was investigated as a potential treatment for advanced melanoma in combination with Merck's (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda. The study showed that intismeran autogene and Keytruda led to a 49% reduction in disease recurrence or death -- even five years after treatment, compared to Keytruda alone.

This is particularly significant since patients with this disease are typically at high risk of disease recurrence, a problem Moderna's intismeran autogene could help address. Intismeran autogene is currently in a phase 3 study in this indication. It is also being investigated across several other forms of cancer. It is undergoing a total of eight phase 2 or phase 3 studies. If Moderna can make meaningful progress here, we could, indeed, see a sustained run for the company.

Is the stock a buy?

Moderna had already demonstrated that its mRNA platform was highly innovative. The biotech positioned itself as a leader in the coronavirus vaccine market, a space many of the largest pharmaceutical companies tried to enter, mostly without success. Moderna has since seen clinical progress and launched at least one new product, mRESVIA, a vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus. These successes were fairly modest compared to what we could see with intismeran autogene.

The commercial opportunity across multiple forms of cancer, plus the potential to combine it with the best-established franchise in the oncology market -- Keytruda, the best-selling cancer drug in the world -- could make it a highly successful product. True, Moderna will have to share the profits with Merck, with which it is partnering to develop intismeran autogene. Even so, the therapy could easily exceed blockbuster status at its peak.

Meanwhile, Moderna could make sustained clinical and regulatory progress elsewhere. The company has several more candidates in mid or late-stage clinical trials. Within the next three years, Moderna's lineup of approved products could look different, with intismeran autogene, and, potentially, others.

Yet the stock price is still down massively over the past three years, even after its 2026 run. That's why Moderna is worth serious consideration for long-term investors right now.

Should you buy stock in Moderna right now?

Before you buy stock in Moderna, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Moderna wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $461,527!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,155,666!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 950% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 28, 2026.

Prosper Junior Bakiny has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Merck and Moderna. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.