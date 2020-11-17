Markets
Stock Alert: USA Technologies Adds 10% On Approval To Relist On Nasdaq

(RTTNews) - Shares of cashless payments and software services company USA Technologies, Inc. (OTC: USAT) are gaining more than 10% Tuesday morning after the company said it received approval to relist on the Nasdaq.

The stock will start trading on or about Thursday, November 19, under the ticker symbol "USAT," the company said.

"This achievement reflects the operational and financial progress we have accomplished in the past six months, the fundamental strengths of our core business, and our ability to capitalize on the opportunities that lie ahead," said Sean Feeney, chief executive officer, USA Technologies.

USAT is currently trading at $8.95. It has traded in the range of $3.80- $9.25 in the past 52 weeks.

