Stock Alert: Tyme Technologies Soars 150%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (TYME) soared nearly 150% on Wednesday morning after the company was granted U.S. patent claims covering use of TYME-19.

TYME is currently trading at $4.50, up $2.68 or 147.2527%, on the Nasdaq.

Tyme Technologies announced that it has received notification that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted additional patent claims related to the company's metabolomic technology platform. The patent, U.S. Patent No. 10,905,698, is directed to methods for treating COVID-19.

TYME-19 is an investigational compound that is not approved in the U.S. for any disease indication.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.