Markets
TYME

Stock Alert: Tyme Technologies Soars 150%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (TYME) soared nearly 150% on Wednesday morning after the company was granted U.S. patent claims covering use of TYME-19.

TYME is currently trading at $4.50, up $2.68 or 147.2527%, on the Nasdaq.

Tyme Technologies announced that it has received notification that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted additional patent claims related to the company's metabolomic technology platform. The patent, U.S. Patent No. 10,905,698, is directed to methods for treating COVID-19.

TYME-19 is an investigational compound that is not approved in the U.S. for any disease indication.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TYME

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More