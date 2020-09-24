Stock Alert: Rite Aid Declines

(RTTNews) - Rite Aid Corp. (RAD) shares are down on Thursday morning, despite the company reported a narrower loss for the second quarter. The stock is currently at its five-year low at $11.58, down 13.26 percent from the previous close of $13.35.

RAD has been falling for the last several days. The company posted a net loss of $13.19 million lesser than $79.28 million loss posted last year. Revenue for the quarter increased 11.5 percent to $5.98 billion from $5.366 billion a year ago. For fiscal 2021, Rite Aid Corp. projects a net loss in a range of $190 to $140 million. The healthcare services and retail products company expect revenues to be between $23.5 billion and $24 billion. Same-store sales are expected to increase 3-4 percent from fiscal 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.