Stock Alert: PaySign Tanks 30%

(RTTNews) - Shares of PaySign Inc. (PAYS) tanked over 30% on Wednesday morning hurt largely by its third-quarter results.

PAYS is currently trading at $4.14, up $2.00 or 32.57%, on the Nasdaq.

Third-quarter net loss was $6.2 million or $0.12 per share, compared to net income of $2.96 million or $0.05 per share.

Third-quarter total revenue were negative $153 thousand, compared to $9.0 million last year, due to a $6.3 million charge for a change in accounting estimate.

