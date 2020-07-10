Stock Alert: Marinus Pharmaceuticals Down 14%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) are currently losing 14% Friday morning. The company announced a mixed shelf offering of up to $250 million.

MRNS is currently trading at $2.0581, down $0.3419 or 14.2458%, on the Nasdaq.

In an SEC filing, Marinus Pharmaceuticals announced its plans to offer indeterminate number of common stock, preferred stock, debt securities and warrants from time to time, which together shall have an aggregate initial offering price not to exceed $250 million.

