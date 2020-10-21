Markets
Stock Alert: Marin Software Soars 70%

(RTTNews) - Shares of nano-cap company Marin Software Inc. (MRIN) are currently surging over 70% on Wednesday morning despite no stock-related news.

MRIN is currently trading at $2.55, up $1.05 or 70.00%, on the Nasdaq.

Marin Software provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and e-commerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising.

