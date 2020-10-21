Stock Alert: Marin Software Soars 70%

(RTTNews) - Shares of nano-cap company Marin Software Inc. (MRIN) are currently surging over 70% on Wednesday morning despite no stock-related news.

MRIN is currently trading at $2.55, up $1.05 or 70.00%, on the Nasdaq.

Marin Software provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and e-commerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.