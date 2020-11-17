Stock Alert: Kirkland's Up 9%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Kirkland's, Inc. (KIRK) are gaining about 9% on Tuesday morning despite no-stock related news to drive the shares.

KIRK is currently trading at $11.10, up $0.89 or 8.72%, on the Nasdaq.

Kirkland's, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of home decor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday decor, furniture and ornamental wall decor among other items.

Major US indexes were up sharply on Monday driven by positive news on Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine. However, stocks are slipping on Tuesday morning.

