Markets
CRNC

Stock Alert: Cerence Jumps 10% On Upbeat Results, Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of artificial intelligence solutions provider for the automotive market, Cerence Inc. (CRNC) are rising more than 10% Monday morning after the company reported upbeat third-quarter results. It also provided fourth quarter and full-year revenue outlook, exceeding the Street view.

The stock touched a new high of $79.84 this morning.

The company reported earnings on an adjusted basis of $0.61 per share compared with $0.52 per share in the same quarter a year ago. On average, 8 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.34 per share.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $90.9 million from $83 million last year. The consensus estimate stood at $79.33 million.

For the first quarter, revenue is expected to be in the range of $85 million to $90 million. Analysts see revenue of $82.1 million for the quarter.

The company expects full-year revenue to be in the range of $360 million to $380 million. The consensus estimate is for $316.38 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CRNC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular