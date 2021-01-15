Stock Alert: Aemetis Jumps 10%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (AMTX) are gaining over 10% on Friday morning after the renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company said it received patent in the U.S. for its technology to produce zero carbon renewable fuel.

AMTX is currently trading at $3.87, up $0.37 or 10.57%, on the Nasdaq.

Aemetis said its exclusively licensed technology for the production of below zero carbon renewable fuel was awarded U.S. Patent No. 10907184. This patent enables the launch of Aemetis "Carbon Zero" production plants to commercialize the technology.

