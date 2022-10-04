STNE Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of StoneCo Ltd (Symbol: STNE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.03, changing hands as high as $11.70 per share. StoneCo Ltd shares are currently trading up about 9.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STNE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STNE's low point in its 52 week range is $6.812 per share, with $40.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.53.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.