STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive

Industrial chipmakers have been in rebound mode, with names like STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM) leading the charge. The story in late April is that STMicroelectronics’ Q1 results not only affirm the rebound, which is centered on inventory normalization and improving demand, but also point to accelerating momentum. The net result is that its share price and those of its peers rocketed higher and are likely to continue rising in the long term.

This is not a simple normalization in play, but the acceleration of a multiyear semiconductor supercycle driven by demand in all segments.

Simply put, AI is driving a systemic shift in technology, leading to major hardware upgrades ranging from calculators to spaceships. The bottom line is that data centers need to be built, but so do the connections, the industrial infrastructure, and the end-point devices that AI will operate, and those require chips that STMicroelectronics is well-suited to provide.

The chart action speaks for itself. The market underwent a massive correction beginning in 2024 and has only now recovered. The price action in April set a long-term high, breaking above the critical resistance point, signaling a shift in market dynamics. In this scenario, the STM stock price can rally an amount equal to the correction’s dollar value, about $25, in the near-to-mid-term, and by its percentage gain in the long term.

That’s worth more than 100% upside, potentially reached within only a few quarters, given the value presented. STM trades at a premium relative to the current-year forecast, at about 40X earnings, but this price reflects a robust outlook that is likely too low. Longer-term forecasts, also likely to be low, suggest this stock trades at only 15X the 2030 forecasts, setting the stage for a greater-than-100% stock price rally.

STMicroelectronics: Looking Past Weak Earnings to a Strong Future

STMicroelectronics had a mixed quarter, with fiscal Q1 revenue above MarketBeat’s reported consensus and the earnings below, but it is the growth that matters, as one-offs impacted the earnings. Revenue grew by 23% year-over-year (YOY) to $3.1 billion, accelerating sequentially and reversing last year’s contraction. Strength was driven by OEM and distribution demand, with most underlying segments contributing to growth.

The single area of weakness is the Power & Discrete business, which contracted by 1.8% and is expected to improve in the upcoming quarters. The areas of strength include Analog, Embedded Processing, and RF/Optical. They each grew by double digits, led by a 32% gain in RF, with Analog up 23% and Embedded up 31.3%.

Margin news is mixed, with one-offs related to acquisitions impacting the GAAP and adjusted results, including cash flow and free cash flow. However, after adjusting for changes in inventory, working capital, and acquisitions, margin improved, with net cash flow up by double digits and more than sufficient free cash flow to sustain financial health and capital returns. So, while the 13 cents in adjusted earnings fell short by a nickel, the market is more interested in the guidance, which calls for another quarter of acceleration and stronger margins. As it stands, the Q2 guidance is likely to be cautious.

STMicroelectronics Builds Value and Pays You to Own It

STMicroelectronics' balance sheet reflects the impact of the acquisition and capital return, with cash down sequentially, but the reductions are minimal and offset by other data. The critical details are that the company is well-capitalized with nearly $2 billion in cash, total assets are up, total liabilities are down YOY, and equity has recently improved. Leverage remains very low, with long-term debt at less than 0.35X liabilities, 0.12X equity, and just over 1X cash.

Looking ahead, STM can not only sustain the dividend and share buybacks, but is likely to increase them over time as the semiconductor supercycle plays out. Until then, the dividend is worth about 0.6%, not a large number, but sufficient to keep dividend-only investors and funds in the market, and the buybacks significantly reduce the count. The trailing 12-month (TTM) activity resulted in a 2% average YOY share decline in Q1, and this pace is expected to continue throughout the year.

Analysts and Institutions Drive STM Price Action

MarketBeat tracks 14 analysts with current ratings on STM stock, and the trends are improving. Several price target increases and upgrades were logged ahead of and just after the report, firming the Moderate Buy rating and lifting the price target.

The increase in consensus price target is noteworthy, as it had been flat on a TTM basis but spiked by 20% following the report. The bad news is that consensus lags the market; the good news is that price trends point to the high-end range and are likely to remain strong.

Institutions, meanwhile, which collectively own about 60% of the company, are ramping up buying activity in early 2026.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.