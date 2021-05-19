Markets
STM

STMicroelectronics To Acquire France's Edge AI Software Specialist Cartesiam - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM), a Swiss semiconductor manufacturer, announced Wednesday a deal to acquire Cartesiam, a France-based Edge AI Software specialist. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

STM will acquire Cartesiam's assets including its IP portfolio and will transfer and integrate its employees. Closing of the deal is subject to regulatory approvals.

Cartesiam, a software company founded in 2016, specializes in artificial intelligence or AI development tools enabling machine-learning and inferencing on Arm-based microcontrollers.

Its flagship and patented solution, NanoEdge AI Studio, allows embedded systems designers without prior knowledge in AI to rapidly develop specialized libraries integrating machine-learning algorithms directly into a broad range of applications.

With this acquisition, STMicroelectronics expects to reinforce its AI strategy and to strengthen its technology portfolio to address the full spectrum of embedded machine-learning needs.

The NanoEdge AI Studio solution is fully complementary to STMicroelectronics' STM32Cube.AI toolset and will provide STMicroelectronics' customers with additional flexibility to integrate machine-learning into their solution.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

STM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular