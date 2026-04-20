STMicroelectronics (STM) Surges 6.4%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

STMicroelectronics STM shares soared 6.4% in the last trading session to close at $44.22. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 28.2% gain over the past four weeks.

The optimism surrounding the stock can be attributed STMicroelectronics benefiting from rising traction in silicon carbide power devices, strong momentum in automotive ADAS and power electronics, and increasing adoption of microcontrollers and sensors across industrial and personal electronics markets. Expanding exposure to AI data centers, cloud optical interconnect, and low-earth orbit satellite applications further strengthens the company's growth outlook.

This chip company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.19 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +171.4%. Revenues are expected to be $3.04 billion, up 20.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For STMicroelectronics, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.3% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on STM going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

STMicroelectronics is a member of the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry. One other stock in the same industry, Amtech Systems ASYS, finished the last trading session 1.2% lower at $16.21. ASYS has returned 41.8% over the past month.

Amtech's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.05. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +131.3%. Amtech currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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