STMicroelectronics (STM) Stock Moves -0.18%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, STMicroelectronics (STM) closed at $50.13, marking a -0.18% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.06%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.56%.

The chip company's stock has climbed by 5.86% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.24%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of STMicroelectronics in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.96, marking a 27.27% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $4.3 billion, showing a 2.76% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.28 per share and a revenue of $17.32 billion, representing changes of +2.15% and +7.37%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for STMicroelectronics should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. STMicroelectronics presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that STMicroelectronics has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.73 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.22, which means STMicroelectronics is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that STM has a PEG ratio of 2.35 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Semiconductor - General industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.85 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 225, which puts it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow STM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.