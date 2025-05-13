STMicroelectronics (STM) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of STMicroelectronics NV (Symbol: STM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $26.05, changing hands as high as $26.14 per share. STMicroelectronics NV shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STM's low point in its 52 week range is $17.25 per share, with $45.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.09.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.