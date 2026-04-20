STMicroelectronics to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

STMicroelectronics STM is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2026 results on April 23, 2026.

For the first quarter, the company expects net revenues of $3.04 billion at the midpoint. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.04 billion, implying a 20.7% year-over-year rise.

The consensus mark for earnings has remained unchanged over the past 60 days at 19 cents per share, indicating an increase of 171.4% from the year-ago reported figure.

STM surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate twice in the trailing four quarters while missing the same on two occasions, the average negative surprise being 6.9%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.

STMicroelectronics N.V. Price and EPS Surprise

STMicroelectronics N.V. price-eps-surprise | STMicroelectronics N.V. Quote

Factors to Consider

STMicroelectronics is expected to have benefited from the improving trends in the industrial segment, aided by the normalization of inventory levels and growing demand across automation, robotics and power systems. These factors are likely to have supported top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.

Rising momentum in the communication equipment and computer peripheral segment, on the back of rapid AI and data center infrastructure demand, is likely to have aided STMicroelectronics’ performance in the to-be-reported quarter. Strong designs win traction in silicon and silicon carbide-based power solutions are likely to have been tailwinds for the first quarter of 2026.

Strength in Personal Electronics, supported by engaged customer programs and expanding adoption of sensors, secure solutions and power management products, is expected to have contributed positively to STM’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter.

However, weaker-than-expected performance in the Automotive segment, due to continued softness in legacy applications and lower inventory pull from certain Tier-one customers, is likely to have weighed on the first quarter’s overall performance.

The ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties, competitive pressures and mix shifts across regions and vehicle types are likely to have remained headwinds in the first quarter of 2026.

Earnings Whispers for STM

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for STMicroelectronics this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

Though STM carries a Zacks Rank #3, it has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

Garmin GRMN has an Earnings ESP of +0.54% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Garmin is set to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 29. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Garmin’s first-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $1.84 per share, up by a penny over the past seven days, indicating a rise of 14.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

nVent Electric NVT has an Earnings ESP of +3.07% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

nVent Electric is slated to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for nVent Electric’s first-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at 94 cents per share, up by a penny over the past 30 days, indicating a rise of 40.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Monolithic Power Systems MPWR has an Earnings ESP of +0.78% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

It is set to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 30. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Monolithic Power Systems’ first-quarter earnings is pegged at $4.89 per share, unchanged over the past 60 days, indicating a rise of 21% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

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STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.