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STMicroelectronics Expands 800 VDC AI Data Center Power Conversion Portfolio

March 17, 2026 — 11:45 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) announced on Tuesday, two new 800 VDC power conversion architectures designed to support next-generation AI data center infrastructure based on NVIDIA Corporation's 800 VDC reference design.

The new solutions complement the company's previously introduced 800 VDC to 50V converter and target higher energy efficiency and reduced power losses for hyperscale AI computing systems.

The 12V architecture removes the traditional 54V intermediate stage, while the 6V design brings power conversion closer to GPUs to reduce resistive losses and improve transient response.

According to Marco Cassis, President of STMicroelectronics' Analog, Power and Discrete division, the expanded portfolio supports gigawatt-scale AI infrastructure with more scalable and efficient power delivery.

STM is currently trading at $33.62, up $0.16 or 0.48 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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