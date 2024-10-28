STM Group’s Strategic Acquisition by Jambo SRC Limited

STM Group plc (GB:STM) has released an update.

STM Group PLC is set to be acquired by Jambo SRC Limited through a Court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement, with key dates updated for the cancellation of trading on AIM. The acquisition process will see trading in STM shares suspended on 31 October 2024, with final trading cessation expected by 7 a.m. on 1 November 2024. Investors should pay attention to the updated timetable to ensure they are prepared for the transition.

