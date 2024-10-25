STM Group’s Acquisition by Jambo SRC Nears Completion

STM Group plc (GB:STM) has released an update.

STM Group PLC has announced that all regulatory conditions have been met for its acquisition by Jambo SRC Limited, paving the way for the completion of the deal. The acquisition, which will be conducted through a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement, involves Jambo SRC Limited acquiring all of STM’s share capital not already owned by it. The scheme is set to be sanctioned on 29 October 2024, marking a significant milestone for both companies.

For further insights into GB:STM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.