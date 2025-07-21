$STLD stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$STLD stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $37,797,045 of trading volume.

$STLD Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $STLD (you can track the company live on Quiver's $STLD stock page ):

$STLD insiders have traded $STLD stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STLD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GLENN PUSHIS (Senior Vice President) sold 23,649 shares for an estimated $3,184,810

MIGUEL ALVAREZ (Senior Vice President) sold 7,495 shares for an estimated $1,013,773

GABRIEL SHAHEEN sold 1,254 shares for an estimated $168,173

$STLD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 353 institutional investors add shares of $STLD stock to their portfolio, and 407 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$STLD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $STLD in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/20/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/31/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/24/2025

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/11/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/24/2025

$STLD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $STLD recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $STLD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $147.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Bill Peterson from JP Morgan set a target price of $150.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Carlos De Alba from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $145.0 on 06/20/2025

on 06/20/2025 Katja Jancic from BMO Capital set a target price of $145.0 on 03/31/2025

on 03/31/2025 Andrew Jones from UBS set a target price of $149.0 on 03/24/2025

on 03/24/2025 Philip Gibbs from Keybanc set a target price of $155.0 on 02/11/2025

on 02/11/2025 Christopher LeFemina from Jefferies set a target price of $145.0 on 01/24/2025

