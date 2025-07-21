$STLD stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$STLD stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $37,797,045 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $STLD (you can track the company live on Quiver's $STLD stock page):
$STLD Insider Trading Activity
$STLD insiders have traded $STLD stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STLD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GLENN PUSHIS (Senior Vice President) sold 23,649 shares for an estimated $3,184,810
- MIGUEL ALVAREZ (Senior Vice President) sold 7,495 shares for an estimated $1,013,773
- GABRIEL SHAHEEN sold 1,254 shares for an estimated $168,173
$STLD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 353 institutional investors add shares of $STLD stock to their portfolio, and 407 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 2,185,670 shares (-68.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $273,383,603
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 1,475,767 shares (+433.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $184,588,936
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 1,437,897 shares (+25.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $179,852,156
- PENTWATER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 910,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $113,822,800
- FMR LLC removed 821,647 shares (-44.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $102,771,606
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 811,788 shares (+87.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $101,538,443
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 699,949 shares (-3.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $87,549,620
$STLD Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $STLD in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/20/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/31/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/24/2025
- Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/11/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/24/2025
$STLD Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $STLD recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $STLD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $147.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Bill Peterson from JP Morgan set a target price of $150.0 on 07/14/2025
- Carlos De Alba from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $145.0 on 06/20/2025
- Katja Jancic from BMO Capital set a target price of $145.0 on 03/31/2025
- Andrew Jones from UBS set a target price of $149.0 on 03/24/2025
- Philip Gibbs from Keybanc set a target price of $155.0 on 02/11/2025
- Christopher LeFemina from Jefferies set a target price of $145.0 on 01/24/2025
