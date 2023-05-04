STLD Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $98.57, changing hands as low as $95.89 per share. Steel Dynamics Inc. shares are currently trading off about 5.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STLD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, STLD's low point in its 52 week range is $62.44 per share, with $136.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $96.96. The STLD DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
