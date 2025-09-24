Stitch Fix Inc. Q4 Loss Decreases

(RTTNews) - Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) released Loss for fourth quarter of -$8.58 million

The company's earnings came in at -$8.58 million, or -$0.07 per share. This compares with -$35.74 million, or -$0.29 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.6% to $311.23 million from $319.55 million last year.

Stitch Fix Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$8.58 Mln. vs. -$35.74 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.07 vs. -$0.29 last year. -Revenue: $311.23 Mln vs. $319.55 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $333 Mln - $338 Mln

