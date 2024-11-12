Stingray Introduces Ro-Karaoke on Roblox

Stingray Digit SV (TSE:RAY.A) has released an update.
Stingray has launched Ro-Karaoke, a virtual karaoke experience on Roblox that allows users worldwide to sing and interact in a lively online environment. This innovative platform offers thousands of tracks and features like unlockable accessories and a leveling system to enhance user engagement. By combining Roblox’s immersive features with Stingray’s music expertise, Ro-Karaoke aims to revolutionize the global karaoke scene.
