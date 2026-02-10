Stingray Group Inc. Bottom Line Retreats In Q3

(RTTNews) - Stingray Group Inc. (317A.F) announced a profit for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled C$7.49 million, or C$0.11 per share. This compares with C$15.67 million, or C$0.23 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Stingray Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$26.28 million or C$0.38 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.4% to C$124.84 million from C$108.22 million last year.

Stingray Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$7.49 Mln. vs. C$15.67 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.11 vs. C$0.23 last year. -Revenue: C$124.84 Mln vs. C$108.22 Mln last year.

