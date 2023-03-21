Stimulus Checks: Mark These Dates on Your Calendar Now

Americans across the board are feeling the adverse side effects of inflation, with many of them slumping deeper into debt as a result. To help see taxpayers through these tough times, some states are still providing stimulus relief in 2023.

Some states have outstanding stimulus payments while others are still accepting qualifying tax returns and applications

Here’s which other states are offering stimulus due this year (and in what form), and what relevant dates qualifying residents should mark on their calendars.

Alaska: March 31

Qualifying Alaska residents have until March 31 to file an online or in-person application for the Permanent Fund Dividend program. The program determines which applicants receive a portion of investment earnings of mineral royalties. It’s also good to know that any applications marked as “eligible-not paid” by April 12 are planned to be distributed on April 20.

South Carolina: March 31

Qualifying residents can expect to receive a check of up to $800 in March if they filed their 2021 tax return after Oct. 17, 2022 and before Feb. 15 of this year.

Massachusetts: Sept. 15th

The 62F Taxpayer Refund program of Massachusetts allows qualifying tax payers to get back a little over 14% of their state income tax for tax year 2021. If you file your 2021 tax return before Sept. 15 and you qualify for the program, you can expect to receive your refund about a month after filing.

New Jersey: May

If you are a resident of New Jersey and filed an ANCHOR property tax relief application before Feb. 28, then you can expect your payment no later than May. Qualifying renters of property will receive $450 and homeowners get up to $1,500.

New Mexico: May 31

Although 2022 rebates have mostly been distributed to New Mexico residents, there is still a chance to claim yours if you haven’t filed your 2021 tax return yet. If residents file before May 31, they can qualify for rebates of $500 or even $1,000 depending on their filing status.

Maine: June 30

If you’re a resident of Maine and filed a personal income tax return by Oct. 31, 2022 and you meet the income requirements, then you may qualify for a Winter Energy Relief Payment. If your income was under $100,000 or $150,000 as head of the household, you’d receive $450 if you qualify. Eligible married couples filing jointly who made under $200,000 can expect a payment of $900. If you qualify and don’t receive a payment before June 30, then contact the State Tax Assessor. They’ll have until Sept. 30 to send the due relief payments.

Nicole Spector contributed to the reporting of this article.

Nicole Spector contributed to the reporting of this article.

