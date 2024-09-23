STIM Stock Likely to Gain From Updated TMS Coverage

Neuronetics, Inc. STIM recently announced that additional payors have updated the coverage of TMS (transcranial magnetic stimulation). This upgrade is aimed at reducing the access barriers for patients with major depressive disorder (MDD). This expanded access will help people receive treatments, such as the company’s NeuroStar TMS therapy, earlier in their treatment regimen.

STIM Stock Likely Trend Following the News

Following the news, STIM stock fell 1.8% to 93 cents on Friday. However, the company is gaining a high level of synergies from its continued development within the mental health space through its NeuroStar platform. We expect the latest upgraded coverage of TMS to help boost customer acceptance of the company’s products, thereby motivating market sentiment in the coming days.

Meanwhile, STIM currently has a market capitalization of $27.8 million. It has an earnings yield of 17.1%, higher than the industry’s 12.5%.

Key Benefits of the Updated TMS Coverage

BlueCross BlueShield ("BCBS") of North Carolina has expanded its TMS policy to cover adolescents aged 15 years and older, based on recent clearance from the United States Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for NeuroStar. BCBS policies help more than 2.2 million covered lives. Louisiana Medicaid started covering TMS for adults aged 18 and older, effective immediately. This is the first TMS coverage policy from Louisiana Medicaid. It has a footprint of more than 1.6 million covered lives.

These latest policy updates are built on recent momentum from commercial and government payers to expand coverage for TMS Therapy.

Benefits of Updated TMS Coverage From STIM’s View Point

Neuronetics is thrilled with these expanded health policies that increase access to the company’s NeuroStar TMS Therapy for depression. Earlier, Neuronetics announced updated policies through payers, such as Aetna and California Medicaid. In addition to being the first and only TMS company with FDA clearance for adolescent treatment, Neuronetics is the only TMS company in the industry with a dedicated health policy team that partners with both providers and payors to advocate for health policy updates.

These policy updates are built on recent momentum from commercial and government payers to expand coverage for TMS Therapy.

Other Recent Developments by STIM

Earlier this month, Neuronetics upgraded its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy and proprietary TrakStar patient data management software by introducing a new range of features. The new features are aimed at improving patient communication, streamlining clinical data capture and strengthening cybersecurity.



In September, the company entered into a definitive agreement with Greenbrook TMS Inc. to acquire its outstanding common shares in an all-stock transaction. Following the merger’s completion, Greenbrook will be able to improve its existing sites to provide the benefits of NeuroStar to any practice across the country. It will do so using Neuronetics’ innovative NeuroStar platform as well as its education and training expertise. The merger agreement is aimed at strengthening Neuronetics’ position in the mental health market.

Industry Prospects Favor STIM

Per a Coherent Market Insights report, the TMS market is expected to reach $1.4 billion by 2030 from $638.4 million in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate of 12.4% during the period. Key factors driving market growth include the increasing prevalence of neurological and psychiatric disorders, along with favorable reimbursement coverage.

Price Performance of STIM

In the past year, STIM’s shares have lost 30.1% against the industry’s 20.8% growth.

STIM’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Neuronetics currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are TransMedics Group TMDX, AxoGen AXGN and OrthoPediatrics KIDS. While TransMedics sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, AxoGen and OrthoPediatrics carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Estimates for TransMedics’ 2024 earnings per share (EPS) have moved up 2.5% to $1.23 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have soared 208.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s 20.8% growth. TMDX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 287.50%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 66.67%.

Estimates for AxoGen’s 2024 loss per share have remained constant at 1 cent in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 182.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s 20.7% growth. AXGN’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 96.5%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 200%.

Estimates for 2024 OrthoPediatrics’ loss per share have declined to 92 cents from 96 cents in the past 30 days. In the past year, shares of KIDS have lost 12.7% against the industry’s 20.8% growth. In the last reported quarter, KIDS delivered an earnings surprise of 25.81%. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 26.81%.

