$STIM stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$STIM stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,453,804 of trading volume.

$STIM Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $STIM:

$STIM insiders have traded $STIM stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STIM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEITH J SULLIVAN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 91,366 shares for an estimated $363,690 .

. STEPHEN FURLONG (EVP, CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 46,223 shares for an estimated $170,816 .

. WILLIAM ANDREW MACAN (EVP, GC, CCO and CS) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 35,028 shares for an estimated $133,990.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$STIM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $STIM stock to their portfolio, and 24 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$STIM Government Contracts

We have seen $294,500 of award payments to $STIM over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$STIM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $STIM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/05/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $STIM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $STIM forecast page.

You can track data on $STIM on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.