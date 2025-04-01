$STIM stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$STIM stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,453,804 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $STIM:
$STIM Insider Trading Activity
$STIM insiders have traded $STIM stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STIM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KEITH J SULLIVAN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 91,366 shares for an estimated $363,690.
- STEPHEN FURLONG (EVP, CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 46,223 shares for an estimated $170,816.
- WILLIAM ANDREW MACAN (EVP, GC, CCO and CS) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 35,028 shares for an estimated $133,990.
$STIM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $STIM stock to their portfolio, and 24 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KENT LAKE PR LLC removed 2,077,848 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,345,335
- CANNELL CAPITAL LLC removed 1,314,266 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,115,968
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 423,200 shares (-72.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $681,352
- UBS GROUP AG added 397,114 shares (+6100.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $639,353
- FOURWORLD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 353,550 shares (+70.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $569,215
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 337,539 shares (+29.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $543,437
- DAFNA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 313,717 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $505,084
$STIM Government Contracts
We have seen $294,500 of award payments to $STIM over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- NEW TMS TRANSCRANIAL MAGNETIC STIMULATION: $268,800
- 644-NEURONETICS TRANSCRANIAL MAGNETIC STIMULATORS PREVENTATIVE MAINTENANCE: $11,000
- HIGHLY SPECIALIZED HOSPITAL EQUIPMENT SERVICE AGREEMENT.: $4,900
- NEURONETICS NEUROSTAR TMS THERAPY SYSTEM: $4,900
- THERAPEUTIC MAGNETIC SYSTEM ANNUAL MAINT MODEL # 81-00315-000: $4,900
$STIM Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $STIM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/05/2025
