Still Nervous About Volatility? Value ETFs Might Be a Smart Choice

While optimism around ongoing diplomatic progress between Washington and Tehran has lifted market sentiment and fueled a risk-on rally, underlying risks are yet to fully dissipate. Volatility remains a persistent concern amid an uncertain geopolitical backdrop, prompting investors to increasingly view value ETFs as a more defensive and prudent allocation.

Although progress in the peace talks has improved the market’s long-term outlook, the near-term environment demands a more cautious approach. The current environment is still fragile and highly headline-driven, with no conclusive outcome yet, suggesting that the uncertainty may persist in the near term.

Amid rising economic uncertainty, markets have at times adopted a “sell first, ask questions later” mindset, amplifying short-term volatility. Even in the event of a lasting resolution to the Middle East conflict, its aftereffects are unlikely to fade quickly. Risks tied to a potential resurgence in inflation, renewed geopolitical tensions and persistent energy price volatility could continue to weigh on global growth.

In his annual shareholder letter, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon observed that while the U.S. economy remains resilient, it is still exposed to risks from an emerging credit cycle, ongoing trade negotiations and persistent uncertainties, as quoted on Yahoo Finance. He warned that even with reduced fragility, the risk of a potential tipping point cannot be ruled out.

Together, these factors heighten the risk of volatility-driven downside, prompting investors to become more risk-averse with time and turning their attention to more stable investment strategies like value investing.

Why Value Investing?

Value investing focuses on purchasing stocks that are undervalued, based on some fundamental analysis, relative to their intrinsic value. Value investors actively seek out stocks currently overlooked by the market and aim to profit by purchasing them at a discount compared to their intrinsic value.

By purchasing and holding these undervalued stocks for the long term, value investors rely on the expectation that the market will eventually recognize their true value, allowing them to reap significant rewards.

Value stocks aim to exploit market inefficiencies, investor sentiment and short-term fluctuations, offering the potential for higher returns with lower volatility than growth stocks. The S&P 500 Value Index has gained about 3.01% year to date and 3.47% in April so far, indicating steady investor interest in value stocks.

However, investors may be tempted to tilt toward growth funds, supported by the strong performance of the S&P 500 Growth Index, which has gained 11.93% month to date and 2.70% year to date. That said, incorporating value investing offers distinct advantages in the current environment.

Compared with growth stocks, value stocks are viewed as more stable and less volatile, making them an attractive option for investors focused on risk-managed equity exposure, particularly amid underlying market uncertainty.

Let ETFs Do the Work in Value Investing

Value investing demands patience and discipline, as determining a stock’s intrinsic value involves careful financial analysis and judgment, making the process often complex and time-intensive. Value investing through ETFs offers investors an easy and accessible way to follow this strategy. Using value ETFs may present an appealing alternative, simplifying the implementation of the strategy for investors.

Value ETFs focus on stocks characterized by strong fundamentals and robust financial health, which trade below their intrinsic value, representing undervaluation. They offer the potential for higher, more stable returns and lower volatility than growth and blend stocks.

Value funds act as a cushion against market volatility. Additionally, value ETFs can serve as a source of income through dividends. Investors with a medium to long-term investment horizon are better positioned to benefit from this strategy, making it particularly suited for those focused on long-term investing.

Adopting a value investing approach also serves as a strong diversification option for investors seeking to safeguard their portfolios. Below, we have highlighted a few value ETFs for investors looking to implement a value investing strategy.

Investors can consider Vanguard Value ETF VTV, JPMorgan Active Value ETF JAVA, Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF AVLV, Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF DFLV and Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF VBR.

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Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (VTV): ETF Research Reports

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (VBR): ETF Research Reports

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV): ETF Research Reports

JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.