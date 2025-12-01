Still Holding Transocean Stock: Here's Why That's Justified

Transocean Ltd. RIG) has significantly outperformed its peers over the past three months, with a 45.6% growth. In comparison, Nabors Industries NBR and Helmerich & Payne HP posted impressive growth of 33.8% and 33.6%, respectively. These companies, all part of the Oil & Gas Drilling sub-industry, have outpaced the broader Oil & Gas Sector, which only saw a 3.2% increase. In contrast, Patterson-UTI Energy PTEN lagged with a 0.0% change, showing the weakest performance among the group.

This stark contrast highlights the superior growth of drilling companies like RIG, NBR and HP compared with the overall oil and gas sector, as well as the underperformance of PTEN in this period.

Analysing 3-Month Price Movement



RIG is a prominent player in offshore drilling, focusing on operating mobile offshore drilling rigs for oil and gas exploration. Established in 1926 and based in Steinhausen, Switzerland, RIG has accumulated decades of expertise in providing high-specification drilling units for deepwater and challenging environment projects. The company serves a wide range of clients, including major energy firms and state-owned enterprises, working in some of the world’s most demanding oilfields.

RIG Sees Bullish Shift in Analyst Sentiment With Upward Earnings Revisions

Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RIG's earnings per share (EPS) has seen significant upward revisions across various periods. The estimates for the first quarter, the second quarter, the next fiscal year (F1) and the following fiscal year (F2) have all increased notably. The first quarter rose 28.57%, F1 surged 150% and F2 grew 33.33%. While the first quarter estimate has remained steady at 9 cents, F1 and F2 have shown substantial growth, with F2 moving from 15 cents to 20 cents. These revisions indicate growing market confidence in the company’s future performance, reflecting a positive outlook from analysts.

As the energy industry continues to grow, many investors are closely watching RIG stock’s performance, wondering whether now is a good time to invest. With a mix of strengths and challenges, the stock has seen fluctuations that have left investors wondering how to position themselves.



Let us break down what is driving RIG stock’s performance and whether now is a good time to invest or if investors should consider a more cautious approach.

Factors Strengthening RIG’s Market Position

Strong and Improving Operational Performance: RIG demonstrated excellent operational execution in third-quarter 2025, achieving a fleet-wide revenue efficiency of 97.5%, up from 96.6% in the prior quarter. This high efficiency indicates that its rigs are operating with minimal downtime, maximizing revenue generation from existing contracts and reinforcing reputation for reliability with customers, which is crucial for securing future work.

Global Diversification and Exposure to Key Growth Regions: RIG boasts a globally diversified operational footprint, with growth opportunities in regions such as Brazil, Africa and the Gulf of America. Unlike Patterson-UTI Energy, which has a more US-centric operation, this geographic diversification provides RIG with a hedge against regional downturns and the ability to capitalize on emerging offshore drilling trends, similar to what Nabors Industries has been focusing on in international markets.

Robust Contract Backlog Providing Revenue Visibility: With a substantial contract backlog of $6.7 billion, RIG has clear visibility into future revenues, a key advantage over competitors like Helmerich & Payne and Patterson-UTI Energy, which have been grappling with slower contracting activity due to customer capital discipline. RIG's strong backlog allows for more stability and cash flow, crucial for debt reduction and long-term planning.

Positive Long-Term Market Outlook With Rising Utilization: Management is highly constructive on the deepwater drilling market, projecting that utilization for ultra-deepwater floaters will bridge more than 90% by 2027, potentially reaching near 100% for harsh environment rigs. This anticipated supply tightening is a classic precursor to rising day rates, which would significantly boost Transocean's profitability.

High-Quality, Market-Leading Fleet of Assets: RIG owns and operates a fleet of 27 high-specification floaters, including 20 ultra-deepwater and seven harsh environment units. By strategically retiring older rigs, the company is ensuring its fleet remains modern and competitive, which is critical for winning contracts for complex, technically demanding programs from major oil and gas companies.

Concerns and Challenges Surrounding RIG’s Growth Path

Persistent High Leverage Despite Recent Reductions: Even after the successful debt reduction initiatives, RIG will still carry a significant debt load, with a projected year-end 2025 balance of approximately $5.9 billion. This high leverage remains a substantial risk, making the company vulnerable to economic downturns, rising interest rates or any prolonged weakness in day rates.

Vulnerability to Near-Term Day Rate Pressure: Management and analysts acknowledge that near-term day rates, especially for standard sixth-generation rigs, face competitive pressure, with some contracts being signed below $400,000 per day. This could impact the profitability of Transocean's rigs as they roll off contract and seek new work in the next 12-18 months before the market fully tightens.

Customer Capital Discipline Delaying Contracting Activity: The overall market environment is marked by customer capital discipline, with oil companies focusing on shareholder returns rather than new exploration. This has slowed contracting activity for RIG, similar to what has been observed with Helmerich & Payne, which has also seen delays in securing new contracts due to customers' focus on financial discipline rather than exploration and expansion.

High Ongoing Interest Expense: Even after reducing annual interest costs by $87 million, RIG still estimates a substantial cash interest expense of approximately $480 million for full-year 2026. This massive ongoing outflow consumes a large portion of operating cash flow, limiting financial flexibility and delaying the timeline to achieving sustainable net profitability.

Significant Net Losses Under GAAP Reporting: Despite positive adjusted figures, Transocean reported a substantial net loss attributable to controlling interest of $1.92 billion for the third quarter of 2025. This was primarily driven by a $1.91 billion impairment of assets, highlighting the volatile and sometimes heavy non-cash charges that can impact the company's reported profitability and book value.

Verdict for RIG Stock

RIG has shown solid operational performance, with a fleet-wide revenue efficiency of 97.5% and a significant $6.7 billion contract backlog, providing strong revenue visibility. The company’s globally diversified footprint, particularly in growth regions like Brazil, Africa and the Gulf of Mexico, along with the high-specification fleet, positions it well for future opportunities in offshore drilling. Additionally, the long-term outlook for deepwater drilling is positive, with rising utilization and anticipated tightening in supply, which should boost profitability.

However, the company still carries a high level of debt, and while it has made strides in reducing leverage, the ongoing interest expenses and potential pressure on day rates in the near term present significant risks. Moreover, customer capital discipline and slower contracting activity may delay a full market recovery. Given this mix of strengths and potential challenges, investors should wait for a more opportune entry point instead of adding this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock to their portfolios.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

