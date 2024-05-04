Stifel Upgrades Union Pacific (UNP)

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2024, Stifel upgraded their outlook for Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.18% Upside

As of May 2, 2024, the average one-year price target for Union Pacific is 272.05. The forecasts range from a low of 212.10 to a high of $304.50. The average price target represents an increase of 13.18% from its latest reported closing price of 240.36.

The projected annual revenue for Union Pacific is 26,416MM, an increase of 9.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.02.

Union Pacific Declares $1.30 Dividend

On February 8, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share ($5.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 29, 2024 received the payment on March 29, 2024. Previously, the company paid $1.30 per share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,693 funds or institutions reporting positions in Union Pacific. This is an increase of 65 owner(s) or 1.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNP is 0.57%, an increase of 2.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.37% to 565,711K shares. The put/call ratio of UNP is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,124K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,982K shares , representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNP by 8.60% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,892K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,647K shares , representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNP by 8.32% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 14,185K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,605K shares , representing a decrease of 2.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNP by 3.50% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 13,790K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,117K shares , representing an increase of 4.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNP by 69.52% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 11,860K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,663K shares , representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNP by 7.67% over the last quarter.

Union Pacific Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Union Pacific delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations.

