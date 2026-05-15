Stifel Upgrades RXO (RXO)

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2026, Stifel upgraded their outlook for RXO (NYSE:RXO) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.71% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for RXO is $21.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.46 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 23.71% from its latest reported closing price of $17.51 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for RXO is 4,880MM, a decrease of 14.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 286 funds or institutions reporting positions in RXO. This is an decrease of 182 owner(s) or 38.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RXO is 0.10%, an increase of 13.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.29% to 200,794K shares. The put/call ratio of RXO is 6.59, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbis Allan Gray holds 34,678K shares representing 21.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,573K shares , representing an increase of 6.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RXO by 43.19% over the last quarter.

MFN Partners Management holds 28,110K shares representing 17.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,578K shares , representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RXO by 16.21% over the last quarter.

Finepoint Capital holds 10,074K shares representing 6.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,389K shares , representing an increase of 6.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RXO by 27.35% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 9,035K shares representing 5.48% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 7,370K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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