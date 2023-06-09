News & Insights

Stifel Upgrades Repare Therapeutics (RPTX)

June 09, 2023 — 01:52 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on June 9, 2023, Stifel upgraded their outlook for Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 128.19% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Repare Therapeutics is 27.20. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $51.45. The average price target represents an increase of 128.19% from its latest reported closing price of 11.92.

The projected annual revenue for Repare Therapeutics is 31MM, a decrease of 77.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 120 funds or institutions reporting positions in Repare Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RPTX is 0.27%, a decrease of 34.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.75% to 35,862K shares. RPTX / Repare Therapeutics Inc Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of RPTX is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RPTX / Repare Therapeutics Inc Shares Held by Institutions

Bvf holds 8,292K shares representing 19.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 3,322K shares representing 7.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CHI Advisors holds 2,998K shares representing 7.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,800K shares, representing an increase of 6.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPTX by 28.62% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 2,737K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,428K shares, representing an increase of 11.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPTX by 40.19% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 2,728K shares representing 6.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Repare Therapeutics Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Repare Therapeutics is a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company enabled by its proprietary synthetic lethality approach to the discovery and development of novel therapeutics. The Company utilizes its genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx® platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. The Company's pipeline includes its lead product candidate RP-3500, a potential leading ATR inhibitor currently in Phase 1/2 clinical development, as well as RP-6306, a CCNE1-SL inhibitor, and a Polθ inhibitor program.

Key filings for this company:

