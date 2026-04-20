Stifel Upgrades Plexus (PLXS)

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2026, Stifel upgraded their outlook for Plexus (NasdaqGS:PLXS) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.90% Downside

As of April 16, 2026, the average one-year price target for Plexus is $204.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $174.73 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.90% from its latest reported closing price of $237.87 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Plexus is 4,977MM, an increase of 20.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 350 funds or institutions reporting positions in Plexus. This is an decrease of 320 owner(s) or 47.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLXS is 0.07%, an increase of 54.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.26% to 26,526K shares. The put/call ratio of PLXS is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 1,591K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,554K shares , representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLXS by 9.91% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,561K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,104K shares , representing an increase of 29.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLXS by 41.87% over the last quarter.

Fiduciary Management holds 1,290K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,351K shares , representing a decrease of 4.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLXS by 5.44% over the last quarter.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 1,006K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 915K shares , representing an increase of 9.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLXS by 50.56% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 673K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 669K shares , representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLXS by 1.12% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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