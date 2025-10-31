Stifel Upgrades IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, Stifel upgraded their outlook for IDEXX Laboratories (NasdaqGS:IDXX) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.98% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for IDEXX Laboratories is $697.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $429.47 to a high of $824.25. The average price target represents an increase of 10.98% from its latest reported closing price of $628.54 / share.

The projected annual revenue for IDEXX Laboratories is 4,104MM, an increase of 1.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,164 funds or institutions reporting positions in IDEXX Laboratories. This is an increase of 99 owner(s) or 4.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IDXX is 0.35%, an increase of 9.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.20% to 87,236K shares. The put/call ratio of IDXX is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fundsmith LLP holds 2,639K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,648K shares , representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDXX by 21.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,585K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,569K shares , representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDXX by 14.66% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,464K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,410K shares , representing an increase of 2.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDXX by 16.34% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,282K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,275K shares , representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDXX by 13.83% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 2,033K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,060K shares , representing a decrease of 1.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDXX by 16.32% over the last quarter.

