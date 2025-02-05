Stifel Upgrades Hayward Holdings (HAYW)

Fintel reports that on February 5, 2025, Stifel upgraded their outlook for Hayward Holdings (NYSE:HAYW) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.53% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Hayward Holdings is $16.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 13.53% from its latest reported closing price of $14.60 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Hayward Holdings is 1,306MM, an increase of 30.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 538 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hayward Holdings. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 5.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HAYW is 0.39%, an increase of 16.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.58% to 258,521K shares. The put/call ratio of HAYW is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Msd Capital L P holds 27,308K shares representing 12.68% ownership of the company.

MIC Capital Management UK LLP holds 11,765K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,022K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,197K shares , representing an increase of 9.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAYW by 23.17% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,644K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,616K shares , representing a decrease of 12.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAYW by 1,053.13% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 7,526K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,196K shares , representing a decrease of 22.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAYW by 3.40% over the last quarter.

Hayward Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hayward Holdings, Inc. is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems. Headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ, Hayward designs, manufactures, and markets a full line of innovative, energy-efficient pool and spa equipment, with brands including AquaVac®, AquaRite®, ColorLogic®, Navigator®, OmniLogic®, OmniHub™, TriStar®, Super Pump®, TurboCell®, pHin™, CAT Controllers®, HCP Pumps and Saline C® Series.

