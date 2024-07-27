Stifel Upgrades FTAI Aviation (FTAI)

Fintel reports that on July 26, 2024, Stifel upgraded their outlook for FTAI Aviation (NasdaqGS:FTAI) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.70% Downside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for FTAI Aviation is $102.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $69.69 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.70% from its latest reported closing price of $112.63 / share.

The projected annual revenue for FTAI Aviation is 1,386MM, an increase of 15.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 564 funds or institutions reporting positions in FTAI Aviation. This is an increase of 76 owner(s) or 15.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTAI is 0.82%, an increase of 9.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.74% to 107,741K shares. The put/call ratio of FTAI is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Washington State Investment Board holds 8,307K shares representing 8.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 4,072K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company.

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 3,750K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,561K shares , representing a decrease of 21.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTAI by 10.34% over the last quarter.

Hood River Capital Management holds 3,334K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,458K shares , representing a decrease of 3.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTAI by 13.44% over the last quarter.

CIBC Private Wealth Group holds 3,136K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,859K shares , representing an increase of 8.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTAI by 47.82% over the last quarter.

FTAI Aviation Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires high quality infrastructure and equipment that is essential for the transportation of goods and people globally. FTAI targets assets that, on a combined basis, generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation. FTAI is externally managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading, diversified global investment firm.

