Stifel Upgrades Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (BAH)

Fintel reports that on May 26, 2026, Stifel upgraded their outlook for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (NYSE:BAH) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.01% Upside

As of May 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding is $89.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $72.72 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 14.01% from its latest reported closing price of $78.68 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding is 11,000MM, a decrease of 1.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 571 funds or institutions reporting positions in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding. This is an decrease of 449 owner(s) or 44.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAH is 0.09%, an increase of 49.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.99% to 129,975K shares. The put/call ratio of BAH is 1.47, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 7,873K shares representing 6.57% ownership of the company.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,633K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,217K shares , representing an increase of 21.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAH by 13.93% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,997K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,528K shares , representing a decrease of 8.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAH by 7.30% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 5,397K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company.

Primecap Management holds 4,830K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,666K shares , representing an increase of 3.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAH by 0.42% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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