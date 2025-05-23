Stifel Reports Y/Y Rise in Client & Fee-Based Assets for April 2025

Stifel Financial Corp. SF reported key operating results for April 30, 2025, highlighting year-over-year increases in client and fee-based assets for April despite volatility in equity markets.

Breakdown of SF’s April Operating Results

The company’s total client assets rose 7% year over year in April 2025 to $485.6 million, attributed to market appreciation and the successful recruitment of financial advisors. Despite market volatility, total client and fee-based assets remained steady compared with March 2025.

Fee-based client assets rose 11% year over year in April to $190.5 million, while the metric remained relatively steady on a sequential basis.

Private Client Group's fee-based client assets were $166 million as of April 30, 2025, up 11% from the year-ago quarter while remaining relatively flat with the prior quarter.

Bank loans, net (including loans held for sale) were $21.5 million as of April 2025, up 8% year over year and 1% sequentially.

Client money market and insured product balances decreased 1% on a year-over-year basis and 5% on a sequential basis in April as both smart rate and sweep deposits were negatively impacted by typical seasonality.

Our Take on Stifel

SF’s April total client assets and fee-based assets increased, indicating strong growth in client engagement and portfolio value. Further, a rise in Bank loans, net, implies a positive trend in lending activities and revenue growth from this segment. However, declining client money market and insured product balances suggest a decline in liquidity and possibly a negative market perception.

SF’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance

In the past six months, Stifel shares have declined 19.2% against the industry’s rise of 0.8%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, SF carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Finance Stocks in April

Charles Schwab SCHW released its monthly activity report for April 2025. The company’s total client assets were $9.89 trillion, up 12% from April 2024 and stable sequentially. This was led by volatile markets during the month.

SCHW’s client assets receiving ongoing advisory services were $5.04 trillion, growing 12% from the year-ago period and relatively stable with the prior month.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD released the monthly operating data for April 2025. It reported a rise in equity, options and crypto DARTs from the year-ago period.

HOOD’s total Platform Assets at the end of April 2025 were $232 billion, surging 88% year over year and growing 5% from March 2025.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stifel Financial Corporation (SF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.