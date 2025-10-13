Stifel Reiterates Viavi Solutions (VIAV) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 13, 2025, Stifel reiterated coverage of Viavi Solutions (NasdaqGS:VIAV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.47% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Viavi Solutions is $14.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 13.47% from its latest reported closing price of $12.58 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Viavi Solutions is 1,412MM, an increase of 30.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 622 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viavi Solutions. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 2.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIAV is 0.13%, an increase of 7.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.98% to 282,860K shares. The put/call ratio of VIAV is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 18,133K shares representing 8.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,107K shares , representing an increase of 5.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIAV by 10.00% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 14,455K shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 14,455K shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 13,315K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,734K shares , representing a decrease of 3.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIAV by 13.50% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 10,670K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,561K shares , representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIAV by 13.21% over the last quarter.

