Stifel Reiterates Science Applications International (SAIC) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2023, Stifel reiterated coverage of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.88% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Science Applications International is 119.14. The forecasts range from a low of 106.05 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 12.88% from its latest reported closing price of 105.54.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Science Applications International is 7,867MM, an increase of 2.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 773 funds or institutions reporting positions in Science Applications International. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 1.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAIC is 0.23%, a decrease of 0.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.87% to 47,733K shares. The put/call ratio of SAIC is 1.59, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,453K shares representing 8.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,385K shares, representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAIC by 1.44% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 3,725K shares representing 7.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,867K shares, representing a decrease of 3.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAIC by 154.52% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,793K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,986K shares, representing a decrease of 10.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAIC by 6.89% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,745K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,561K shares, representing an increase of 10.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAIC by 15.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,703K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,691K shares, representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAIC by 2.74% over the last quarter.

Science Applications International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator driving its nation's digital transformation. Its robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian, and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, IT modernization, and mission solutions. Using its expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, the Comapny integrates the best components from its own portfolio and its partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective, and efficient solutions that are critical to achieving its customers' missions.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.