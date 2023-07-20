Stifel Maintains SiTime (SITM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 20, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.07% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for SiTime is 119.60. The forecasts range from a low of 88.88 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.07% from its latest reported closing price of 123.38.

The projected annual revenue for SiTime is 244MM, a decrease of 2.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 553 funds or institutions reporting positions in SiTime. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 3.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SITM is 0.22%, a decrease of 15.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.98% to 21,248K shares. The put/call ratio of SITM is 1.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 1,167K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,172K shares, representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SITM by 34.50% over the last quarter.

Trigran Investments holds 749K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 761K shares, representing a decrease of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITM by 48.51% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 588K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 588K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 552K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 558K shares, representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SITM by 28.07% over the last quarter.

SiTime Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SiTime Corporation is a market leader in silicon MEMS timing. Its programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with higher performance, smaller size, lower power, and better reliability. With over 2 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry.

